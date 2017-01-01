Tourists descend in hope of snow, Shimla feels heat

At the Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. Express At the Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. Express

THE PREDICTION of snowfall on New Year’s Eve drew massive crowds to this hill station. The roads were choked and hotels packed to capacity as new year celebrations began by early evening on the Ridge and Mall Road in the heart of the town on Saturday. Long queues of tourists, vehicles crossing Parwanoo barrier from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu were not unexpected but the local administration in Shimla and Solan admitted that it was higher than anticipated, considering that demonetisation had put a damper on tourism.

Watch what else is making news:



More than 3,500 vehicles had entered Himachal Pradesh from Parwanoo alone between 8 am and 3 pm on Saturday against normal arrivals of 1,800 vehicles. During the preceding night, a record 3,000 Shimla-bound tourist vehicles crossed Parwanoo against 300 to 400 vehicles on average weekends.

Many tourists had to drive around the Cart Road of Shimla to get a parking space and hundreds of people spent long hours to reach their hotels on the Mall Road or the Ridge. HPTDC lifts taking tourists up to the Mall Road, too, had long queues.

Said Shimla’s Superintendent of Police D W Negi: “Most parking lots in the town, including two newly opened multi-storey parking lots near HPTDC lift and Chhota Shimla, were fully packed by 2 pm, forcing us to open new areas and seal roads to enable tourists to park their vehicles safely.”

“There has been a slow movement of vehicles right from Shoghi to Shimla barrier as a record 2,000 vehicles had entered town till 3 pm as per a count done at Shoghi. This is actually higher than the number of vehicles which we had expected. We are keeping a close eye on the situation. Traffic cops, senior officers and police personnel are on round-the-clock duty to ensure that traffic movement is not blocked, and tourists are not inconvenienced,” said Negi.

The latest weather forecast made during the day said there were high chances of snow during the next 12 hours. Except for January 2, Shimla and many other areas of Himachal Pradesh were set to experience snow till January 6.

Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said they had made all arrangements for tourists to enjoy the new year celebrations.

Demonetisation had initially created fears in the hotel industry but places like Manali, Dalhousie, Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Kasauli, Chail, Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda, too, experienced tourist rush. The homestay units at Mashora, Shoghi, Kullu-Manali and Solan received 100 per cent booking.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar said, “We have deployed additional force on the Parwanoo-Shimla National Highway for an unhindered movement of tourists’ vehicles. Rush is really unexpected and long queues of vehicles could be seen.”