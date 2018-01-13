Top cop who probed Amarinder Singh’s adviser booked in assets case after retirement

Retired Punjab Police officer Surjit Singh Grewal, who interrogated Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in a disproportionate assets case, has now been booked by Vigilance Bureau in Patiala for amassing property beyond his known sources of income following a complaint by an NRI.

Grewal has served as as SSP Vigilance, SSP Moga and SSP Fazilka during his 42 years of police service. Chahal, who was the media adviser to CM during Amarinder’s last stint from 2002 to 2007, was booked in a disproportionate assets case in June 2007, during SAD-BJP regime. Grewal, who retired on December 31, 2012, was SP (Vigilance) then and investigated and interrogated Chahal in the case, said Grewal’s counsel Sukhjinder Singh Behl.

Chahal was acquitted by the court before the Assembly elections in Punjab. On Wednesday, Grewal filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court, which has now asked the state government to provide a copy of the report of inquiry conducted by VB.

The case against Grewal, registered on December 21, stated that while his income through known sources was Rs 2.12 crore, he had amassed properties worth Rs 12.19 crore. The case was registered on a private complaint of Sarabjit Singh of Virginia in USA to chief director of Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, in which he stated that during 2009-2014, Grewal held prime posts such as SSP (Vigilance Bureau) in Jalandhar, SSP Moga and Fazilka and during this period, he indulged in massive corruption to amass black money.

The complaint also stated that he used black money for purchasing benami land in different places. It also alleged that Grewal and his family members had fixed deposits worth around Rs 25 to 30 crore, lockers, share certificates and about 40 kg of gold and jewellery purchased with the black money.

On the basis of this application, SSP (Vigilance Bureau) of Patiala Range, Pritam Singh, conducted an inquiry and prepared a report, which says Grewal opened an account in Kila Raipur and deposited over Rs 36 lakh in the name of his son Jasjit Singh and Rs 14 lakh in the name of his daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur. He also deposited Rs 19 lakh in the account of his grandson Ranvir Singh, the report says.

The report also says Grewal transferred 14 acres of land in his son’s name and purchased land worth Rs 50 lakh in the name of his son, besides purchasing a fleet of cars and other valuables. While Grewal was not available for comment, his counsel Behl said it was intriguing that the case was registered on the basis of a private complaint and Grewal was not even given a hearing in the probe. “He was called once and he submitted the documents. After that, he was never called,” Behl said.

Chahal was not available for comments. Pritam Singh, SSP Vigilance in Patiala, said he could not comment as he was attending a Lohri function. Grewal was accused of killing a 20-year-old in a fake encounter in 1989 but was acquitted by a CBI court on benefit of the doubt.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App