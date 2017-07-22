To rev up revenue, Punjab may cut prices of fancy vehicle numbers

As per 2015 notification, fancy registration number 0001 allotted under e-auction system carries a reserve price of Rs 5 lakh. Express File Photo As per 2015 notification, fancy registration number 0001 allotted under e-auction system carries a reserve price of Rs 5 lakh. Express File Photo

Pulling out all the stops for additional resource mobilisation to earn revenue, the Punjab government is considering the idea of reducing the reserve price of fancy numbers by half to clear the ‘backlog’ of fancy numbers that were not availed of over the years. Punjab’s transport department is also toying with the idea of introducing differential rate of registration charges for four-wheelers and two-wheelers, depending upon their price and imposing a higher rate of registration charges on costlier vehicles, sources told The Indian Express. The proposals were mooted by the transport department in a meeting to mobilise additional resources recently.

The district transport officers, it was learnt, were sent a proforma Thursday to provide the data of accumulative backlog of unauctioned fancy numbers even as an official of the Transport department said there were likely to be more than 30000 such numbers across the State which remain unalloted. As per 2015 notification, fancy registration number 0001 allotted under e-auction system carries a reserve price of Rs 5 lakh. An official in the transport department said there have not been many takers for the number and there is a considerable backlog of the number across the state in different series of registration numbers in the past.

The 2015 notification had superseded the 2014 notification. In 2014, the then SAD-BJP government had increased the reserve price of fancy numbers manifold with an aim at filling the coffers, enhancing the reserve price of 0001 number in each series ten times, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, the reserve price of numbers from 0002 to 0009 and 0786 was increased to 2.5 lakh in 2014 notification from Rs 10000 earlier and reserve price of numbers 0010 to 0099 was fixed at Rs 1 lakh as compared to Rs 3000 earlier.

However, due to tepid response following increase in reserve price, the government ahd to reduce the reserve prices, except for registration number 0001, in 2015 notification. As per the 2015 notification, registration numbers from 0002 to 0009 and 0786 carry a reserve price of Rs 50000 and 0010 to 0099 a reserve price of Rs 25000.

“All fancy registration marks which remain unauctioned shall be alloted at the reserve price on first come, first serve basis,” reads the 2015 notification. “Besides 0001, there have not been any takers for number of double digit fancy numbers either. For example, from 0010 to 0099, there are only few numbers which are auctioned. Catchy numbers such as 0010, 0020, 0030, and 0011, 0022, 0033 and so on get auctioned but several other numbers in between remain unauctioned,” said an official.

The transport department has also suggested that motor vehicle tax on local carrier and stage carriage be levied keeping in view the rates in neighbouring states. It also suggested review of user charges for different services offered by the department.

