To press for demands, Haryana anganwadi workers plan march to Assembly on March 5

Intensifying their stir, two unions of anganwadi workers have announced to stage major protests at Karnal and Chandigarh on March 5, when the Budget Session of Haryana Assembly commences. The Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (affiliated to CITU and Sarv Karamchari Sangh) led by Santosh Rawal will stage a protest at Karnal, the home town of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on March 5 while Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union led by Jagmati Malik has given a call for “Vidhan Sabha gherao” on the same day.

The anganwadi workers have been on the agitation since February 12 demanding regularisation of their services. According to Subhash Lamba, General Secretary of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, there are about 50,000 anganwadi workers and helpers in the state. Two other unions of the anganwadi workers on Thursday had announced to withdraw their stir after their meeting with government officials.

However, the unions led by Rawal and Malik have announced to continue the agitation. “The increase in wages as announced by the government is insufficient. A fourth class employee in Haryana gets Rs 16,900 as monthly salary and at least similar wages should be given to the anganwadi workers,” says Rawal.

Malik said, “We want that government give status of third class regular employees to anganwadi workers and status of fourth class to anganwadi helpers. To press for our demands, we will gather in Sector-17, Chandigarh, on March 5 to march towards the Vidhan Sabha. Our strike will continue. This is do-and-die fight for us.”

The union led by Malik is affiliated to Haryana Sayunkat Karamchari Sangh and Anganwadi Employees Federation of India. While extending Holi gift to anganwadi workers and helpers on Thursday, the CM had announced to link their wages with wholesale price index which will regularly increase their wages in future. Besides this, he also announced to categorize services of anganwadi workers into semi-skilled and skilled.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, principal secretary at the state’s Woman and Child Development Department said that categorization of services of anganwadi workers would help them to receive all such benefits of Provident Fund and health services.

As per the government’s announcement, the anganwadi workers having services of up to 10 years would get wages of Rs 10,286 per month on the pattern of semi-skilled workers. The wages of anganwadi workers working for more than 10 years would get monthly wages of Rs 11,429 equal to skilled workers. Wages of anganwadi helpers would be increased to Rs 5,715 per month. All these hikes would be effective from February 1, 2018.

