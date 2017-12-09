To evade fee hike, people find new ways to park — outside parking lots

Vehicles parked outside the parking lot at Sector 34 in Chandigarh. Express Vehicles parked outside the parking lot at Sector 34 in Chandigarh. Express

As the hiked rates of parking were implemented on Friday morning, the company, managing the parking lots, found a majority of vehicles parked outside even as the parking lots were lying vacant, during a survey conducted here on Friday.

Parking supervisors of the company, Arya Toll Infra Limited, conducted a survey at Sector 34, which sees one of the highest number of vehicles in Chandigarh. Project Coordinator Sandeep Bhora said that according to the survey, they found 3,950 vehicles parked outside, the number of which was 2,000 daily here at Sector 34. Of those vehicles parked outside, there were 2,000 cars, 1,800 two-wheelers and 150 buses of educational institutes here. The survey team also took pictures. There are a total of 15 parking lots at Sector 34. The team did not count other commercial vehicles in this survey as they continue to park illegally outside from the time the company has taken over.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Bhora said, “I personally visited Sector 34 where the team was asked to keep a count of vehicles parked outside the parking lots. Just to save the parking fee, I even saw bikers going back and parking in the kaccha area near the parking lots.”

Bhora said the vehicles were parked in green belts, kaccha areas, main roads and footpaths, too. “If a smart project is being implemented, it wouldn’t be a success with the participation or cooperation of the residents. The purpose of smart parking would be lost if vehicles continue to remain parked this way. The enforcement agencies need to regulate the unauthorised parking,” he said, adding that he had got inputs of increased illegal parking in all the other areas, the survey of which would be conducted in a week’s time.

A parking supervisor at Sector 34 said most of the people who parked their vehicles outside were those who stay from morning till 7 in the evening. Going by the new rates and hourly parking rates from now, the owner of a four-wheeler or three-wheeler or taxi has to shell out Rs 40 everyday for parking from 9 am to 6 pm. In fact, for the first four hours, the owner has to pay Rs 10 and a two-wheeler owner Rs 5.

Also, 150 buses of educational institutes remained parked throughout the day. According to the new rates, while a mini bus has to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours and Rs 60 up to eight hours, a tourist bus or a heavy commercial vehicle has to pay Rs 100 for six years. During the launch of the smart parking app, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had told the officials to check illegal parking. But all in vain.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Shashank Anand, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Now, we will intensify the drive against illegal parking.”

