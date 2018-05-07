Ticket to Sherowalia proves Congress promoting mining mafia: BJP

Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia

THE BJP Sunday said the announcement of Laddi Sherowalia as Congress candidate for Shahkot bypoll has “proved that the Congress’s commitment to promote mining mafia in the state.”

In a statement, Tarun Chugh, national secretary BJP, said “The collective decision of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC president Sunil Jakhar to field Laddi Sherowalia in the crucial bypoll has exposed the Congress which had been shying away from admitting that it was patronisng the sand mafia in the state.”

He said that the Congress, which had come into power with the claim to fight all the mafias including the mining mafia has not only surrendered to the mafia but was encouraging its own leaders to emerge as parallel mafia.

“Laddi, who deserves to be in jail for his role in illegal mining, is now preparing to step into Vidhan Sabha with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi, Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar,” Chugh said adding that the Congress first ignored a sting putting a big question mark on the candidature of Laddi and was now all set to trash a FIR registered under the Mining Act.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App