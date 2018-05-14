Thunderstorm, rain bring down mercury by 14 degrees Celsius

The MeT department has also predicted gusty winds during the next 48 hours in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. (Express Photo) The MeT department has also predicted gusty winds during the next 48 hours in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

A THUNDERSTORM and rain after the day’s scorching heat once again brought down the mercury in the city in the evening. Officials of the MeT department said 0.4 mm rainfall was recorded till 7:30 pm in Chandigarh. Hailstorm was also witnessed for a few minutes in certain areas of the Tricity.

Although the maximum temperature reached 39.7 degrees Celsius during the day, the rain accompanied by a cool breeze plummeted the temperature to 25.6 degrees Celsius in the evening. The night temperature during Saturday night was recorded one degree Celsius above normal at 23.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature during the next three days will remain around 24-26 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The local MeT department has said that there could be a light rain and thunder in the city on Monday as well but it will not have a major impact on the day temperature. “The weather during the day is expected to remain dry but there are chances of light rain and thunder in the evening,” an official of the MeT department said. The day temperature on Monday is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius. “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely at isolated places on 14th, 15th ,16th and weather likely to be dry thereafter in Haryana and Punjab,” the department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday evening.

The MeT department has also predicted gusty winds during the next 48 hours in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. There has been 8.2 mm rainfall in the city since Saturday and 7.8 mm rainfall was recorded on Saturday evening.

The temperature in the city is again expected to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend, the MeT department officials said. Last week, the temperature had reached 40.6 degrees Celsius, which is so far the highest this year.

