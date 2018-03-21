Three Shatabdis run late due to doubling work

Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12012) got delayed by more than four hours as it stopped at Chandimandir railway station, while morning Shatabdi from Delhi to Kalka (12011) was delayed by 40 minutes (File) Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12012) got delayed by more than four hours as it stopped at Chandimandir railway station, while morning Shatabdi from Delhi to Kalka (12011) was delayed by 40 minutes (File)

At least three trains ran late on Tuesday due to an ongoing doubling work in on Chandigarh-Dapper section. Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12012) got delayed by more than four hours as it stopped at Chandimandir railway station, while morning Shatabdi from Delhi to Kalka (12011) was delayed by 40 minutes. New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express was delayed by 54 minutes.

Railways officials said that there was a track blockade till 6 pm because of the ongoing doubling work, but it got extended till 10 pm due to which several trains were disrupted. The evening train departs from Kalka railway station at 5.45 pm. On Tuesday night, it reached Chandigarh railway station at 10.20 pm against the schedule arrival of 6.15 pm Passengers blamed the railway officials for not providing the information about the work.

“We didn’t receive any prior information that the train will be delayed. The train was stopped for around four hours at Chandimandir. The railway officials on board were not able to provide any information about the delay,” said a passenger, Purnima Chauhan, an HP cadre IAS officer who was going to New Delhi to attended a meeting.

Divisional Railways Manager (DRM), Ambala division, Dinesh Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline that the track block was planned between 12 noon and 6 pm on Tuesday, but after some problems came up during the work, the block had to be extended till 10.pm. “We had informed the passengers who were travelling between 12 noon and 6 pm,” he said. He added that the safety commissioner would conduct an inspection on Wednesday. “But, the disruption will continue for one more week,” said Sharma.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App