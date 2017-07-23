Three peddlers held with 41 Buprenorphine and Pheniramine injections

THREE DRUG peddlers have been arrested and 41 injections of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate as well as 219 gm of charas were recovered from them on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Waqar Ahmed of Manimajra, Abhishek Kumar of Sector 18 and Amit Kumar of Bathinda. The three were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The operation cell of UT police arrested Waqar Ahmed, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, from near RIMT School in Chandigarh, and 219 gm of charas was recovered from him. A team of the Chandigarh Police crime branch arrested Abhishek Kumar from near Shiv Mandir, Railway Road, Mauli Jagran, and recovered 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omqesic and 15 of Pheniramine Maleate, each 10 ml, from his possession. A Sector 36 police station team arrested Amit Kumar of Bathinda and recovered 11 injections of Buprenorphine 2 ml each from him.

On Thursday, 35-year-old auto driver Ashok Kumar, alias Shoki, of Sector 38A, was arrested and 100 injections of Buprenophine and Pheniramine were recovered from him. Ashok has been remanded in judicial custody. Police said the peddler has confessed to selling each injection for Rs 400-500 to addicts.

