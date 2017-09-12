Three men rob truckload of medicines worth Rs 75 lakh

The SHO said they have not released the driver yet as they were questioning him to know further details. The SHO added that they have registered a case under Section 379 IPC at Lalru police station. (Representational image) The SHO said they have not released the driver yet as they were questioning him to know further details. The SHO added that they have registered a case under Section 379 IPC at Lalru police station. (Representational image)

THREE ARMED men allegedly abducted the driver and helper of a Tata 407 and robbed medicines worth Rs 75 lakh in Lalru. Police recovered the empty truck from Haryana’s Chichroli on Monday evening and registered a case against the three at Lalru police station.

According to information, Nector Sciences Limited (NSL), a company based in Derabassi, hired the Tata 407 from a transport company in Chandigarh to supply antibiotics in Delhi.

Truck driver Mahinder Singh, along with the cleaner, loaded the vehicle on Sunday evening and left for Delhi on Sunday night. But, when he reached near the Dappar toll plaza, three men stopped them.

“Three men suddenly came on to the middle of the road and stopped us. When I slowed down, one of them pointed a pistol and asked me to stop. I got scared and stopped. The men, brandishing pistols, entred the truck and asked me to go to Chichroli,” Mahinder told police. The NSL manager, Manjeet Singh, said they supplied antibiotics to private firms in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal and the total cost of the stolen medicines was around Rs 75 lakh.

Lalru SHO Pushpinder Singh said they learnt about the incident late on Sunday night from the officials of the company following which they started searching the vehicle. “We contacted Haryana police and got a lead that a similar vehicle was parked near Chichroli on the banks of the Yamuna river, we dispatched our teams and recovered the truck,” the SHO added.

He further said they questioned driver Mahinder, who told them that the three men, armed with pistols, asked them to leave the vehicle near Deeng village close to Shahbaad in Haryana.

The SHO said they have not released the driver yet as they were questioning him to know further details. The SHO added that they have registered a case under Section 379 IPC at Lalru police station.

