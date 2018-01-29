Three held for snatching, thefts

The accused at Sector 17 police station on Sunday. Express The accused at Sector 17 police station on Sunday. Express

The police on Sunday arrested three persons involved in snatching cases in Mohali and Chandigarh. A bike used by the accused in carrying out the crime, an iron axe and a PAN card allegedly snatched from one of the victims were also recovered. The accused were produced in the court of a duty magistrate and remanded to two-day police remand.

According to DSP (central) Ram Gopal, the accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jassa (32), Gurwinder Singh alias Kala (25) and Neeraj Kumar alias Monu (22), all residents of Parol village in Mohali district. With the arrest of these persons, police claimed to have solved three cases of theft and assault which were registered in Sector 11 police station.

“The first case was registered against the accused on January 6, while the other two were registered on January 21 and 22. In the first two cases, the accused were involved in the snatchings while in the third they were booked for assaulting a local resident,” the DSP said.

“All the three are drug addicts. They were working as labourers in Chandigarh and Mohali and were wanted by Mohali police in theft cases,” the DSP added.

