Three held for murder of 15-yr-old boy in Haryana

Panchkula CIA team caught murder accused of Panchkula Panchkula CIA team caught murder accused of Panchkula

A DAY after the murder of 15-year-old Sehnaaz of Budhanpur in Sector 16, three assailants were arrested on Monday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Chand, Mohammad Tanvir and Mohammad Talib, all residents of Indira Colony. A motorcycle, used in the crime, was also recovered from the accused. The three will be produced in court on Tuesday. DCP Ashok Kumar said the three assailants were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of cameras installed in the locality, where the boy was murdered on Sunday. Police said Sehnaaz was murdered apparently because he used to harass the sister of one of the assailants.

The victim, Sehnaaz, used to work at a meat shop at Budhanpur. The incident took place near the shop around 4 pm. Police sources said three masked bikers were captured on a CCTV camera. Sehnaaz was involved in a street fight some days back in his locality when he, along with his friends, had thrashed two local youths. Sehnaaz was stabbed in the stomach and chest and declared brought dead at Civil Hospital, Sector 6. A case of murder was registered at Sector 14 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App