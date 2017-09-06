Three held for ‘molesting’ minor

Three people including two juveniles were arrested for allegedly molesting and slapping a minor student of Class XI. They also allegedly thrashed her male friend at the parking area of New Lake, Sector 42, on Tuesday. The incident took place around 3pm on Monday. Two juveniles, friends of the accused were send to Juvenile House, Sector 25. The accused Rattandeep will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. Police said the victim along with her friend was returning to her house when the accused intercepted both of them and thrashed the male acquittance. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that when she objected, the accused thrashed her and molested her. The accused was a neighbour of the victim.

Police said the victim received brushes on her body and her medical examination has confirmed it. Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO of PS 36, said, “The victim came to the police station along with her parents, who lodged a police complaint. The accused and two juveniles were held from their houses.” A case was lodged at Sector 36 police station.

