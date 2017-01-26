Three held for kinnow waxing plant killings in Sirsa

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Two weeks after assailants gunned down two persons at the office of a kinnow waxing plant of INLD worker Pradeep Godara at Chautala village in Sirsa, police have finally solved the mystery with the arrest of three conspirators – Gangajal, Kalu and Sukhvinder, all residents of Chautala – on Wednesday. The police said the accused had been earlier booked for assault and arms Act.

An undertrial in a criminal case, Chhotu Bhat, a resident of Chautala village, is said to have masterminded the killings of Satbir Punia (40) and Amit Saharan (38) on January 11. According to the police, Bhat had hatched the conspiracy when he was in Sirsa jail. The police have launched a hunt ot nab the mastermind. SP Sirsa Satender Gupta told the Indian Express on Wednesday that the killing was the outcome of a gangwar between the two groups. “Some time back, Chhotu Bhat was attacked and he suspected that the assailants were associates of Amit,” Gupta added.

The kinnow plant of Pradeep Godara, a close associate of Haryana leader of opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, is loacted on the Dabwali-Sangharia highway. On January 11, the assailants, believed to be two in number, came in a vehicle and started firing indiscriminately after entering Godara’s office where the victims, Satbir Punia and Amit Saharan, were present. Sources said the assailants fired nearly 40 rounds. The victims died on the spot. Sources said a few minutes before the incident, Godara had gone inside the plant while the victims were sitting in the office.