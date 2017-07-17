Three drug peddlers held, 82 injections seized in Chandigarh

Three persons were arrested and 82 injections of bupernophine were recovered from their possession on Saturday night. Police said the injections could not be sold and purchased without valid prescription of physicians. The police said the arrested persons were drug peddlers and addicts who brought the injections for personal consumption and also to be sold to other addicts in the areas.

The accused are identified as Baghiya Singh, a resident of Jeera town in Firozepur; Johny of Sector 49 and Kapil of Sector 45. Baghiya was arrested from near the Panjab University and 30 injections were recovered from his possession. He was arrested by the crime branch.Sources said Baghiya was earlier arrested by the Punjab police for drug peddling. The accused has been residing in Chandigarh for the past six months.

Johny was arrested from near the cremation ground in Sector25 and 24 injections were recovered from him. Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said: “Johny has refused to disclose the name of the man from whom he had procured the injections. We have obtained call details of his cellphone and found the number of some of the addicts. These addicts will also be grilled.”

Kapil was arrested from near Kali Mata Mandir located in a secluded area in Dhanas and 28 injections were recovered from him. All three peddlers were produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

