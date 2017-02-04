Three convicts get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for gangrape

The convicts at District Courts in Chandigarh on Friday. Express The convicts at District Courts in Chandigarh on Friday. Express

A LOCAL court on Friday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to three convicts in the case involving the gangrape and death of daughter of Sector 22 eatery owner. The three accused — Rajat Beniwal, Dilpreet Singh and Kamal Singh — were held guilty of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongfully confining the victim, gangrape, committing unnatural sex and kidnapping. Additional District and Sessions Judge Anshu Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 5.22 lakh each on the three convicts. The victim was a student of architecture and was pursuing the course from a private institute in Sector 34. The police had recovered her body from a drain on Rajpura road near Shambhu barrier in Haryana on October 21, 2014. The Chandigarh Police had registered a criminal case on the complaint of the victim’s father on October 19, 2014, when his daughter who had left home for going to her institute on October 18 did not return home till late in the evening.

Watch What Else Is In News?

The court also requested the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) to provide financial compensation to the victim’s father and determine the quantum of compensation for the trauma that the deceased’s family went through.

Taking strong note of rising crime against women, the court held, “Such types of crimes against women are increasing in society at an alarming speed. Court cannot take such types of crimes lightly. To curb and discourage the commission of such offences, the court should deal with the perpetrators of such offences with a stern and heavy hand.”

“We are satisfied with the court’s verdict. We miss our daughter everyday. Whenever there is a family function, we miss her,” the victim’s father told Chandigarh Newsline.

The convicts’ families, too, reacted to the court’s verdict. Kamal Singh’s mother was inconsolable after the court sentenced her son with 20-year RI while Dilpreet Singh’s uncle said that they would file an appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.