Three booked for cheating partners of Rs eight crore

The local police have booked three members of the management of a private institute at Ropar for duping their partners of Rs 8 crore. Police say that the accused are said to be on the run. According to the police, one of the members of the management of Bhaddal Institute of Technology, Gurvinder Singh lodged a complaint with the police in August last year stating that the management has eight partners; and three of the partners Savinder Singh, Baljeet Singh and Gurdeep Singh took Rs 8.1 crore from the college management to start a new college.

The complainant alleged that the accused did not start the college and when the management asked them to return the money they refused.

After inquiring into the matter for five months, the EO wing forwarded the case to the district attorney which recommended registration of a case against the accused at the Phase 1 police station.