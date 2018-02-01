Three arrested in Jalandhar for Facebook post vowing to avenge Vicky Gounder’s death

The accused in police custody. (Express photo) The accused in police custody. (Express photo)

Cracking down on the social media campaign eulogising the notorious gangsters in the state, the Punjab Police have arrested three members of Vicky Gounder gang who had recently allegedly announced through a post on Facebook to avenge his death.

Those arrested have been identified as Katajpal Singh, Gurjit Singh and Gurpeet Singh. Police say they have recovered 500 gm of heroine and six pistols from them.

Addressing a press conference at Jagraon, Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Arpit Shukla said that after the death of Vicky Gounder, Prema Lahoriya and a third man in the recent police encounter, a post on social media openly threatened to kill six to avenge the killings of these three.

Shukla said a special team led by Ludhiana Rural SSP Surjit Singh and SP (Investigation) Rupinder Kumar Bhardwaj identified the persons active on the social media on behalf of the gangsters.

The IG said a trap was laid at Galib Kalan in Ludhiana on a tip-off and the three suspects driving an Toyota Innova were apprehended after a chase.

