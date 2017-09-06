Three arrested for assaulting traffic police personnel on duty

Police have arrested three persons including a constable of Punjab police, Simranjeet Singh, his brother, Harpreet Singh, and a friend, Amrinder Singh, for allegedly assaulting a traffic police head constable at Piccadilly roundabout, Sector 34, on Monday night. The accused Harpreet is a reader with SP Tarantaran. He along with two other accused was tested positive during a alcoholic test at GMSH-16, Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO of PS 36, said. Though at the occurrence of crime, there were four men in the car, the traffic policeman lodged a complaint against three.

The head constable with Chandigarh traffic police, Harvinder Singh(48) was assaulted by three, who were riding in a white colour Verna at Piccadilly roundabout, Sector 34, on Monday night. The riders also allegedly tore the uniform of the policeman, who was on his routine duty at the roundabout. The incident took place around 8.45pm. The victim said, “Four youths parked their Verna on the roadside under suspicious circumstances and when I told them to move their car from the main road because it was creating problem for other commuters, three of them indulged in heated arguments with me. When I asked one of them, who was sitting on the driving seat, to show the driving license, he refused to hand over it to me. Later, they roughed me up and tore my uniform. The passerby rescued me and I passed the information to the police control room.” Sources said one of the man out of four had introduced himself as the reader of SP of Tarantaran but failed to produce any supportive document.

Subsequently, a team of Sector 36 police station rushed on the spot and rounded up all of them, and impounded the Verna car. A FIR was registered at Sector 36 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App