This winter, flight operations at Chandigarh may be hit

THE FLIGHT operations at Chandigarh International Airport in the coming winter is going to be affected badly as no runway lights would be available once work on upgrading the runway begins from October 3.

The information has been shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which is managing the Chandigarh International Airport and has now released notice to airmen (NOTAM) for the airport.

On Friday, the Punjab and Haryana Court was informed that the Air Force has already developed a tentative schedule for the running of the airport during the work on carpeting of the runway.

According to NOTAM, from October 3 to October 31, the watch hours will remain from 5 am to 3 pm, while from November 1, the watch hours would be between 5 am and 4 pm. From October 3, there will be no flight operations on Sunday. According to the NOTAM, the airfield lighting system would not be available during the runway work.

Now, airport officials believe that due to unavailability of the lighting system, the existing 1,200 metres runway visibility for landing will go up to 2,800 metres. “During winters, it would be difficult for the planes to land in dense fog. We are expecting flight operations to be hit badly in the upcoming winters,” said an official from an airline.

Officials from Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL) said currently more than 35 flights are operating from the airport. “With the new watch hours timings, the flight operations is going to hit badly. But, at the same time, the runway upgrade work is very important for the future of the airport,” said an official. Those airlines which operate several flights after 3 pm is Jet Airways, Indigo and Spice Jet.

“The teams of all airlines will sit and everyone will prepare a new schedule. Either the flights would be rescheduled or they would be cancelled,” said an airline official. He said there was no confirmation whether the International flights operating from the airport would continue or they would be halted as it had to see whether the airlines would get a new slots at Dubai and Sharjah airports.

There are two International flights operating from the Chandigarh airport. The Dubai flight is operated by Indigo airline, while as Sharjah flight is operated by Air India.

An official from the Air India told Chandigarh Newsline it the limited watch hours has also casted a shadow over the Chandigarh-Bangkok fli”ht. “We cannot say anything when it will be started now because there are limited watch hours at the airport due to the runway upgrada”ion,” said an air india official.

