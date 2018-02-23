This book is related to our day-to-day life; it is related to our safety: Badnore

Chandigarh DIG O P Mishra with his books at GMAG in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Chandigarh DIG O P Mishra with his books at GMAG in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

“This book is related to our day-to-day life. It is related to our safety. It contains recommendations that can go a long way in helping us to make our lives and that of those around us more secure,” said V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, at the launch of Chaukas Raho, Surakhiat Raho, written by Dr O P Mishra, DIG Chandigarh. The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, was held at the Museum of Art and Gallery, Sector 10, on Thursday.

Mishra, a doctorate in sociology from JNU, has also written Policing Delhi (2011). Talking about his recent publication, he said, “The day-to-day analysis of crime in society has revealed that any criminal, before committing a crime, carries out a vulnerability analysis of his target. He or she also identifies the shortcomings in safety precautions. In this context, I have identified 28 areas of vulnerabilities and shared safety tips for the same.”

The Punjabi version of the book was launched on Thursday. “In our day-to-day life, we plan and budget all our needs, except those that have a bearing on our day-to-day security. This book, in a nutshell, is a compilation of safety tips, covering various critical activities of our day-to-day life,” Mishra stated.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App