  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • This book is related to our day-to-day life; it is related to our safety: Badnore

This book is related to our day-to-day life; it is related to our safety: Badnore

The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, was held at the Museum of Art and Gallery, Sector 10, on Thursday.

Written by Saliq Parvaiz | Chandigarh | Updated: February 23, 2018 12:08 pm
Chandigarh DIG O P Mishra with his books at GMAG in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

“This book is related to our day-to-day life. It is related to our safety. It contains recommendations that can go a long way in helping us to make our lives and that of those around us more secure,” said V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, at the launch of Chaukas Raho, Surakhiat Raho, written by Dr O P Mishra, DIG Chandigarh. The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, was held at the Museum of Art and Gallery, Sector 10, on Thursday.

Mishra, a doctorate in sociology from JNU, has also written Policing Delhi (2011). Talking about his recent publication, he said, “The day-to-day analysis of crime in society has revealed that any criminal, before committing a crime, carries out a vulnerability analysis of his target. He or she also identifies the shortcomings in safety precautions. In this context, I have identified 28 areas of vulnerabilities and shared safety tips for the same.”

The Punjabi version of the book was launched on Thursday. “In our day-to-day life, we plan and budget all our needs, except those that have a bearing on our day-to-day security. This book, in a nutshell, is a compilation of safety tips, covering various critical activities of our day-to-day life,” Mishra stated.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 23: Latest News