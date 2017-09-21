Thirty-fourth cadaver organ donation in PGIMER at Chandigarh

Tamreen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident in Chandigarh a few days ago. Express Tamreen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident in Chandigarh a few days ago. Express

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) conducted its 34th cadaver donation after family members of an 11-year-old brain-dead girl agreed to donate her organs. PGI said the lives of two people at the institute were saved by the donation. According to PGI doctors, the donor, identified as Tamreen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident in Chandigarh a few days ago.

Tamreen was declared brain dead at PGI, the north India’s medical hub, on Tuesday evening. Doctors then retrieved her kidneys, which were successfully transplanted in two recipients. Sources said though the heart was also in a good condition, it could not get a matching recipient at PGI. Then, PGI contacted NOTTO, which found a matching recipient at a Chennai hospital later. The team from the hospital, however, couldn’t reach PGI on time to airlift the heart.

Tamreen’s father, Yusuf Shah, felt that his daughter’s death saved the lives of two people. “She was compassionate and creative. Who would know more than us what it means to lose a child. It feels as if life has gone out of your body. That’s why we gave the consent to enable others live with their loved ones for long and not turn unlucky like us,” he said.

Tamreen’s family members said the girl boarded a bus from Akrola in UP to meet her aunt in Chandigarh. “On reaching Chandigarh, as Tamreen got off, she was brutally hit by a mini bus coming from behind,” said Yusuf, crying uncontrollably. Tamreen was admitted to PGI immediately.

Commenting on the latest organ donation case, Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO PGI, stated, “There cannot be a better lesson in humanity and altruism than organ donation…every transplant provides a new beginning for our patients and is an incredible achievement for the entire team involved in transplantation as well.”

