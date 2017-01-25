Thirteen Haryana cops awarded President’s Police Medal

A Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) along with 12 other police personnel have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for their meritorious service. Hisar IGP OP Singh (Om Prakash Singh) has been awarded the medal for his distinguished service. Singh was instrumental in a a recent marathon at Jind town where about 60,000 people lined up to run braving a cold morning. IN 2016, Singh had rolled out a pilot scheme of village “adoption” in which the police officers were directed to “adopt” villages with high crime rates in their belt.

As per the scheme, if any youth of an adopted village was found involved in any crime, the policeman, who has adopted the village, would be held responsible. The other 12 police personnel who have been awarded with the prestigious medal include: Rajender Kumar (IGP, Panchkula), Sibash Kabiraj (DIG, Madhuban), Ashok Kumar (SP, Bhiwani), Om Prakash (SP, Fatehabad), Suresh Chand (DSP, Ambala Cantonment), Amar Singh (Inspector, Madhuban), Watan Singh (Inspector, Madhuban), Ramesh Chand (Sub Inspector, Madhuban), Satpal Singh (Sub Inspector, Panchkula), Shamsher Singh (Assistant Sub Inspector, Panchkula), Naresh Kumar (Assistant Sub Inspector, Panchkula) and M Sukhjinder Pal Kaur (Lady Exemptee Assistant Sub Inspector, Panchkula). ENS