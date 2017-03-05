Third day of national course on public health approaches to non-communicable diseases ends

In the ongoing PGI-AIIMS National Course on Public Health Approaches to Non-Communicable Diseases, which is being attended by 50 participants from 18 states of the country, experts on Saturday discussed on important health issues. Dr Arun Aggarwal, professor, school of public health, PGIMER, during the conference on Saturday discussed the difference between health equality and equity and emphasised that the goal of health systems should be equity. The session on strengthening NCD Management by Primary Health Care was taken by Dr J S Thakur, Professor, School of Public Health, who emphasised the need for cost-effective interventions in primary health care to tackle the growing burden of NCDs. A yoga session was also conducted by Dr Lakshami Kandhan, from Morarji Desai National Institute for Yoga.

PGI officials said a panel discussion was held wherein program officers of NPCDCS program from different states (Punjab, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur) highlighted the key issues, challenges and innovations in program implementation. The session was chaired by Hussan Lal, Mission Director, Punjab.

Dr J S Thakur informed the audience about the need and effectiveness of integrated approach towards non-communicable disease control. “The course participants were demonstrated the importance and possibility of incorporating spiritual and mental health into the programme by Swami Satyeshananda, Secretary, Ramkrishna Mission, Chandigarh, who stressed upon the need to be stress-free by adopting the Indian way of life and living a simple life. He illustrated that the human body is a divine marvel. He emphasised the role of prayer in releasing stress,” the statement said.

The School of Public Health, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Center for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is organising the course from March 2 to 7, 2017.