Thieves target four houses during Lohri in Chandiagrh

Taking advantage of Lohri celebrations, thieves targeted four houses and decamped with cash, jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and other valuables including LCD, digital cameras etc in Sector 52, Sector 38 West and in Dhanas on Friday night. The thieves also allegedly thrashed one of the house owners, who got hold of one of them at his house, in Sector 52. The house owner Jai Singh told the police that a gang of thieves committed thefts at three houses in his locality and stole cash, jewellery and some household items. Singh claimed that he managed to catch one of the thieves,who escaped after hitting him with a heavy tool on his head. Sompal, a neighbour of injured, said that the thieves stole two LPG cylinders, one LCD, one digital camera and other valuables from his house.

Meanwhile, a woman, a resident of Sector 38 West, told the police that the thieves also stole a gold chain weighing around 4 tolas along with Rs 4,000, which were kept in a wooden cupboard in her house. The incident came to light when she along with her family members returned back after the Lohri celebrations. Apart from them, Gurwinder Singh a resident of Dhanas also told the police that three persons including one identified as Makhan Singh entered his house with the intention of theft but managed to escape. Police have registered the cases and have started their investigation.