Thieves target computer showroom,Sector-21 house

Thieves decamped with cash and goods worth several lakhs after they struck at two places in the city on Saturday.

While cash and gold worth around Rs 3 lakh was stolen from the residence of the Puris in Sector 21,laptops and LCD monitors worth Rs 50 lakh were stolen from a shop in Sector 9 late last night.

Shammi Garg,owner of the shop,Spurpech Computers,said,It was in the morning when my staff members reached the shop that they noticed that the locks were broken and the laptops and LCD monitors were missing. We informed the police and a fingerprint team reached the spot.

In Sector 21,the Puri family was away on a trip to Vaishno Devi when thieves struck. The couple had left on November 18 and it was today when they returned home,that they noticed that the locks of the main door were broken, said a police officer.

