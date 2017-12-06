Thieves strike at houses of 2 ASIs, make off with jewellery, Rs 25,000

Police sources said the thieves entered the houses from the rear side and also escaped from the same route after committing the crime. (Representational Image) Police sources said the thieves entered the houses from the rear side and also escaped from the same route after committing the crime. (Representational Image)

IN A spate of house burglaries, thieves struck at two houses belonging to two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Punjab Police in Sector 20 and decamped with gold, silver and diamond jewellery along with Rs 25,000 on Monday night. The incident came to light when the two ASIs, Prem Kumar and Ajit Singh, returned to their houses on Tuesday. The two policemen along with their family members had been out of station for the last one week.

Police have lodged an FIR, clubbing complaints of both the policemen at the Sector 19 police station. In his complaint to the police, ASI Prem Kumar stated that thieves took away three gold rings, one pair of gold earrings and Rs 10,000 from his house. ASI Ajit Singh reported to the police that thieves stole two gold rings, one pair of gold earrings and Rs 13,000 from his house. Police sources said the thieves entered the houses from the rear side and also escaped from the same route after committing the crime. Although there were many electronic items available in the houses, the thieves preferred to steal only cash and jewellery.

The officiating SHO of Sector 19 police station, Inspector Surinder Kumar, said, “We have lodged an FIR and the pattern of burglaries is similar, which was reported in the recent days. All three recent burglaries happened in government quarters and thieves used the similar modus operandi.” On December 4, thieves burgled the house of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Professor Sanjeev Sofat, which was located in government quarters in Sector 11, and made off with one diamond jewellery set, two gold chains, three gold earrings and Rs 25,000.

Prof Sofat said, “It was the third burglary in our locality in the last three months. Two other houses had been burgled in the same row in which my house is located. The local police station is hardly 400 metres from our government quarters. I along with my family had gone to attend a wedding in Panchkula when my house was burgled.”

Three days before the burglary at the house of Sofat, thieves decamped with gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh along with Rs 5 lakh from the government house of an assistant account officer (AAO) of Punjab AG officer, Meena Kumari, at Government Quarters Colony in Sector 41 on December 1.

On the rise

The NCRB report, 2017, states that burglaries in Chandigarh were on the rise in 2016. A total of 141 cases of house burglaries were reported in 2016 whereas the number of burglaries was 102 in 2015. In 2017, more than 130 house burglaries were reported in the last 11 months.

