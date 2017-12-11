Thieves make off with cell phones worth Rs 15 Lakh

The mobile shop in Sector 27 where the theft took place. Express The mobile shop in Sector 27 where the theft took place. Express

THIEVES DECAMPED with costly mobile phones worth Rs 15 lakh and cash of around Rs 5,000 from a mobile store in Sector 27 on Saturday night. Police started an investigation after registering a case against unknown persons at the Sector 26 police station.

According to Anil Bansal, the owner of Bansal Communications, he had locked his shop as usual on Saturday night but he came to know about the theft around 5.30 am from his landlord who informed him that the locks of his shop were broken.

“I reached my shop soon after receiving the call from my landlord and found that the phones of different brands which were worth around Rs 15 lakh were missing from the shop. Usually I take all the cash from my shop but on Saturday I left around Rs 5,000 in the locker, it is also missing,” Bansal told Chandigarh Newsline.

Bansal said that he runs a multi-brand mobile shop in Sector 27. He added that he did not sell iPhones.

When asked whether the CCTV cameras were working, Bansal said that usually all the CCTV cameras in his shop are in working condition but on Saturday the cameras were switched off due to some technical issue.

The police said that Bansal had told them that some labourers who were working in a nearby showroom where the construction work is going on, had told him that they saw two turbaned men with swords coming out of his shop.

“Although we have registered a case, we are verifying the claims of Bansal. We have also questioned the labourers who were working nearby,” said a police official.

