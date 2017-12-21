Thieves have free run, break into six Mohali shops, steal cash & valuables

Four more cases of burglary registered elsewhere in district. (File) Four more cases of burglary registered elsewhere in district. (File)

THIEVES HAD a free run in Mohali city on the intervening night of December 19 and 20 when they tried to steal six shops. This came to light on Wednesday morning when the shop owners found the locks of their shops broken. The thieves also managed to make off with cash and some items from a salon. In other parts of the district, Also, four cases of theft took place elsewhere in the district on Wednesday.

According to information, the locks of Lifeline Clinic, Universal Hair Dresser, RBS Salon, Sonu Departmental Store and Chand Tailor were found broken. Though the shops were empty, the thieves also broke the locks. The owner of Universal Hair Dresser, Mohammad Akeel, said the thieves had taken away two straighteners, Rs 2,500 cash and two driers from his salon. The departmental store owner, Amarjeet Singh, said the thieves had broken the locks of his shop but did not take anything. The owner of Lifeline Clinic, Guneeta, said the thieves had also broken the glasses of her clinic but no item was missing. The shopkeepers said they have lodged a complaint at Phase XI police station.

Meanwhile, four cases of theft were reported elsewhere in the district on Wednesday. The first case was registered at Phase 1 PS when one Manmohan Singh reported that the thieves had taken away cash and other valuables from his home at Phase 2. Manmohan stated in his complaint that he had gone to Amritsar with his family on December 15 and when he returned on Tuesday he found the locks of his house broken and some gold jewellery, including two bangles, a ring and some cash stolen. The second case was registered at Sohana PS when Amarnath had lodged a complaint stating that he owned a cellphone shop while his neighbour, Akash Vadhera, ran a departmental store at Sohana. Both found the locks of their shops broken on Wednesday and some cellphones missing from Amarnath’s shop.

Two cases of vehicle theft were also reported from Matour and Nayagaon police stations. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Tapprian village, has lodged a complaint at Nayagaon PS saying he had parked his motorcycle near Ashoka Enterprises on Tuesday but when he returned, the bike was missing. Nayagaon police have registered a case on Gurdeep’s complaint. Another case of vehicle theft was registered at Matour PS when Avtar Singh lodged a complaint, alleging that someone had stolen his Apache motorcycle parked at Phase VII market.

