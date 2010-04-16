Thieves decamp with jewellery,cash worth lakhs from Panchkula

Thieves struck at a house in Sector 12-A on Wednesday night and decamped with jewellery and cash worth lakhs.

Owner of the houses,Capt. Sushil Kapoor,discovered about the robbery after the family returned from Dagshai early this morning. The police have registered a case of theft against unidentified persons.

Kapoor said they had gone to Dagshai on Wednesday to attend the 175 years celebrations of Gorkha Rifles. When they returned,they found the main door of their house no. 1024 locked from inside.

The thieves had cut the glass window of the drawing room before breaking the grill to get access in the house. Their first target was the store of the master bedroom.

They placed the cupboard on the bed before completely ransacking it. They have taken away all the jewellery from the lockers,cash lying inside the cupboard including packets of shagun, said Kapoor.

He claimed around $ 500,which he had withdrawn during his visit to Dubai,too,had been taken away. While the cash stolen is pegged at around a lakh,the amount of jewellery totals up to over 200 grams.

The thieves also struck Kapoors daughters room on the first floor and took away jewellery,silverware,wrist watches and cash from the locker. A brand new mobile phone has also been stolen.

It must have been the handiwork of experts,a group of four to five. They must have taken two to three to stash away so much. Removing the window itself requires a lot of time, he said.

A police official said they have collected fingerprints from the spot and hunt was on to nab the thieves.

