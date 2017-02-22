Theatre festival begins today: Four plays set to enthrall theatre lovers in city

At the rehearsal of Mrityu Ke Shikhar Par. (Source: Express photo) At the rehearsal of Mrityu Ke Shikhar Par. (Source: Express photo)

FOR the past many decades, Roopak Kala and Welfare Society are working to bring meaningful theatre not only to the city, but also in the interiors of Punjab. Their aim is to connect and reach out to varied audience and also talk of various issues affecting our lives through theatre. The group is back on stage with a four-day theatre festival, which will open with the Punjabi play Sarangi , by Natyam Theatre Group, Bathinda, directed by Keerti Kirpal and written by Gurmeet Kadyalvi.

The play tells the story of Peeru, a poet who strives to express the woes of the common people. In the real sense, Peeru is a folk singer, who makes people aware of the exploitation they go through at the hands of the establishment.

The second play of the festival is Mrityu Ke Shikhar Par, a Konkani play written by Pandulik Nayak, performed by Roopak Kala and Welfare Society and directed by Sangeeta Gupta. The play is about a boy who has lost all hopes and is facing failure on every front. He comes across a newspaper advertisement of a man who claims to have a solution to all the problem in the world. The boy shares his troubles with the man who gives him a strange solution to which the boy agrees and the decision changes his life. The play seeks to address the youth, to not give up and keep the faith.

On February 24, on stage will be Hummas, a Punjabi play based on the stories of Kirpal Kazak and performed by Sarthak Kala Manch under the direction of Lakha Lehri. The play depicts four stages of human life — childhood, youth, adulthood and old age, which seem to be not directly related to each other, but in reality are closely linked.

The festival closes with the Hindi play Gulbano, based on the Punjabi story written by VeenaVerma. In this play all characters are played by women and the story brings to the audience the various stages of womanhood, her sacrifice and struggle with society.

The festival is on from February 22 to February 25 at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16 from 6 pm onwards.