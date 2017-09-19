Theatre actors step in to create new style in Ramlila

Young theatre actors rehearsing for Ramlila on Monday, September 18 2017. Express photo Young theatre actors rehearsing for Ramlila on Monday, September 18 2017. Express photo

THE stage is set and the countdown to Ramlila has started. Final rehearsals for the big day are in full swing as the curtains to one of the most-awaited events of the year go up on October 20. The act of faith, which brings on stage people from various walks of life who have been playing the same roles for years, is now witnessing a change of scene with professional theatre actors stepping on stage to create a new vocabulary, distinct style and bringing in elements of realistic body movements, dialogue delivery, sophisticated lighting, original compositions and make-up to Ramlila.

Priya Rajput of Alankaar Theatre Group is busy rehearsing for the opening scenes of Ramlila of Sector 20 and is playing the role of Sita and she describes it as a learning experience, one that also requires a bit of unlearning. “The dialogues have to be delivered slowly, in a poetic way and the gestures are animated. But as someone with an experience in professional theatre, I use facial expressions and subtle body movements to depict various emotions, instead of external sounds,” said Rajput, who is glad that men are no longer playing women characters. “What we attempt to do is strike a balance, provide an ideal mix of presenting a character that is closer to life and using our body language and craft to carve out a character, which is both a challenge and a joy,” said theatre actor Aditya Sharma, who is playing the role of Laxman in the Sector 7 Navyug Ramlila.

Working with various theatre groups in the city, Sharma describes the experience as stepping out of one’s comfort zone and creating new expressions and movements to give the dramatic re-enactment a fresh feel. “Each character has so many different shades, and there is a new set of skills that I have used to give my character a new appeal, with the realistic approach never overpowering the exaggerated appeal of Ramlila,” said Sharma, adding that this teaches them a new way to look at folk theatre.

Different sectors have their own Ramlila with committees and people supporting the 10-day act, followed by a competition where the best Ramlila is chosen by a committee. Theatre actor, lyricist and musician Chainis Gill or Minka as he is better known, has created original compositions for the Navyug Ramlila, and has been associated with various Ramlilas across the city. With many professional actors now a part of the act, Minka observes that rehearsals are very serious, with long hours and work spent on giving each scene a perfect look.

“This year, we have added a few scenes, inspired by the many versions of Ramayana, including from the series on television. With many theatre actors part of Ramlila, techniques like blocking, silent moves, realistic body movements and dialogues, are being accepted and appreciated. Earlier, most songs in the act were based on film tunes, but this year, I have created new compositions, with harmonium, casio, tabla…to add value to scenes, like one between Sita and Hanuman,” said Minka.

Professional lights and sounds by Vineet Sharma for the Sector 20 Ramlila, professional make-up artists, specially designed costumes, set of a Rajmahal for the Sector 7 Ramlila, have given the act a new appeal. “People like the theatrics, so that is an integral part, what we add is our basics of theatre to the form. Also, new people bring with them a fresh energy and perspective, with the crowds appreciating the professional and realistic additions,” said Minka.

Pragiti Sharma, who is playing the role of Shurpanakha in the Sector 20 Ramlila, described the act as larger than life with the enlarged canvas giving the actors a space to experiment and express. “It’s different from professional theatre, but gives an actor to look at a new form, one that appeals to such a large section of society and brings one closer to the many dimensions of Ramlila, which has unique faces and facets in different regions of the country,” said Sharma.

