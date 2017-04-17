The zoo story, old and new: Adoptions up, schools top the list

A bear takes rest. Jasbir Malhi A bear takes rest. Jasbir Malhi

THERE IS 50 per cent rise in the number of people who have volunteered to adopt their favourite animals in the last one year. Leading the adoption list are city-based schools which have been adopting animals on a regular basis and making contributions worth lakhs for the animals.

The adoption scheme, which was introduced in 2012, had earlier received a lukewarm response. The adoption has, however, gone up in the last one year. At present, 103 people have adopted 300 animals.

Zoo director Manish Kumar says, “In the last one year the number of animals adopted has increased by 50 per cent and we are very happy with the response.”

The schools believe that by ensuring that the students adopt their favourite animal in the zoo, they are able to educate them about survival of other animals on the planet and respect them.

Kavita Das, principal of St Johns School, which is very active in animal adoption, says, “We want to educate children about survival of animals. By adopting an animal, we are not only educating the children about various animals and their habits but also sensitising them to survival of different species on the same planet.”

Vihaan Jaitely, a KG class student of a private school, has adopted a monkey at the zoo. Explaining the reason for adopting the monkey, his mother Tanupriya Jaitley says, “Everyone addresses Vihaan as a monkey at home and he thinks monkey is naughty. Also, he realised that every child wants to adopt a lion. As such, monkey is the ignored animal. So, he adopted a monkey.”

Kabir Gulati, a student of Class II, has adopted a leopard. He claims he has adopted this animal as he loves reading about it.

There are several city-based private schools which are contributing to animal adoption. Nidhi Saxena, a teacher, says she has seen a change in the schoolchildren after adopting an animal. “In January this year we saw all the students of kindergarten moving towards the school lawn. When we reached there, we saw there was an injured Labrador and the children were feeding him with their tiffins. We were finally able to send the Labrador to its family.”

Among the most frequently adopted animals are deer, peacock, parrot, monkeys, black swans and partridges while very less number of volunteers adopt carnivorous animals like tigers, lions, bears and leopards.

