The Water Lady

The first thing one notices about Marie Andren isnt her odd accent or her wispy silver hair but her flawless rosy complexion. Its a compliment shes used to and is graceful to accept with humility each time. Working in the spa industry for so many years has its advantages, she quips.
In Chandigarh on Saturday to participate in the spa and wellness conference organised by the Northern India Management Association (NIMA) as a key speaker,Andren was quick to add that shes well aware of the Indian spa industry and its offerings. I first came to India in 2005 and underwent Ayurvedic Panchkarma treatment at a wellness centre in Goa. I have been coming regularly since then. I am attracted to India,its like my second home, she said.
A leading spa consultant in Sweden,Andren is an expert in the Nordic spa therapies that work on the concept of hot and cold water treatments. In India,a spa is seen only as a beauty destination,unlike Europe where it offers healing treatments as well, said Andren,who feels the concept of spa has to involve water treatments. Today,stress is such a common word in everyday life; its the same world over. The Nordic spas are mostly located in natural surroundings and the rituals include rolling in snow as part of the therapy, she said.
Her trips to India have a dual purpose to blend Indian and Nordic spa techniques and also to train youngsters in the industry. Beauty and wellness is the new luxury today,and the Indian market offers immense growth potential, said Andren. Back home in Sweden,we have many academies and I wish the same for India. The blend of techniques from the East and the West can pave the way for the industrys future, she said.
One couldnt help but ask the secret of her radiance,and she said,Water,lots of it. The secret is hydration.
