The Water Lady

The first thing one notices about Marie Andren isnt her odd accent or her wispy silver hair but her flawless rosy complexion. Its a compliment shes used to and is graceful to accept with humility each time. Working in the spa industry for so many years has its advantages, she quips.

In Chandigarh on Saturday to participate in the spa and wellness conference organised by the Northern India Management Association (NIMA) as a key speaker,Andren was quick to add that shes well aware of the Indian spa industry and its offerings. I first came to India in 2005 and underwent Ayurvedic Panchkarma treatment at a wellness centre in Goa. I have been coming regularly since then. I am attracted to India,its like my second home, she said.

A leading spa consultant in Sweden,Andren is an expert in the Nordic spa therapies that work on the concept of hot and cold water treatments. In India,a spa is seen only as a beauty destination,unlike Europe where it offers healing treatments as well, said Andren,who feels the concept of spa has to involve water treatments. Today,stress is such a common word in everyday life; its the same world over. The Nordic spas are mostly located in natural surroundings and the rituals include rolling in snow as part of the therapy, she said.

Her trips to India have a dual purpose  to blend Indian and Nordic spa techniques and also to train youngsters in the industry. Beauty and wellness is the new luxury today,and the Indian market offers immense growth potential, said Andren. Back home in Sweden,we have many academies and I wish the same for India. The blend of techniques from the East and the West can pave the way for the industrys future, she said.

One couldnt help but ask the secret of her radiance,and she said,Water,lots of it. The secret is hydration.

