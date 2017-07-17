The treasure trove: Chandigarh Government Museum and Art Gallery

An inside view of Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) An inside view of Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh’s Government Museum and Art Gallery, inaugurated on May 6, 1968, is not big. But it is a treasure house of some of the nation’s most important and valuable collections, received as India’s share from Lahore Museum at Partition. Among the most celebrated of the collections are the Gandhara sculptures and Pahari miniatures.

No visitor can hope to absorb everything in the museum in a couple of hours or even half a day, and the interested will return again and again. But there are some must-see exhibits. PARUL speaks to the museum’s deputy curator, Seema Ghera, for her list of the must-see.

Sixty per cent of objects were retained by Pakistan and the remaining 40 per cent collection consisting mainly of Gandharan sculptures and Indian miniature paintings (Mughal and Pahari schools) fell in the share of India. Received in the month of April 1949, this collection was first housed in Amritsar, then Shimla, Patiala and finally shifted to Chandigarh.

The building

Outside view of GMAG. (Kamleshwar Singh) Outside view of GMAG. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The Le Corbusier-designed building is by itself a major attraction. It is listed by the UT Administration as a heritage building. It is part of three museum series of Unlimited Growth designed by the creator of Chandigarh. The second is Sanskar Kendra in Ahmedabad and the Museum of Western Art in Tokyo. Seema Ghera, the deputy curator, describes it as a seminal work of the world’s best known modernist. The arresting structure displays Corbusier’s signature large-scale use of exposed reinforced concrete as a modern building material. The galleries form part of the superstructure, giving the building a floating effect. The museum stands on pilotis, with just one wall and a ramp serving as the architectural promenade and is a masterpiece in itself. The building design and elements were adopted to deal with climate and light and their long-term impact on the collection and visitor experience.

Sikandar Nama Rumal: Textiles section

Visitors check Sikandar Nama Rumal. (Kamleshwar Singh) Visitors check Sikandar Nama Rumal. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The most prized work in the textile section, the rumal is intricately embroidered with multi-coloured wool thread on a luxurious red Pashmina base and carries inscriptions in Persian. It is called Sikandar Nama Rumal because it depicts the life of Sikandar, or Alexander the Great. The inscription in the centre of the rumal tells us that it was gifted to the Raja of Jammu, Maharaja Gulab Singh, by a rafugar or darner in 1852: “This gulnari rumalis submitted to that fountain of all favours and generosity, Maharaja Gulab Singh ji, by the humble Sayyad joo, rafugar, resident of the Chakla of Jammu in the land of Kashmir on the 15th of the month of Jeth of the Samvat year 1909/AD 1852, corresponding to the 6th of the month of Sha’ban of the (Hijri) year 1268.” Around this central inscription, the large square is filled with characters from the Persian epic ‘Shahnama’.

Bodhisattvaand Hariti: Gandhara Gallery

Inside the GMAG. (Kamleshwar Singh) Inside the GMAG. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The museum has 627 pieces of Gandhara sculptures (1st and 4th Century AD), which it received from the Central Museum, Lahore, making it the second largest collection in the country, after the Indian Museum, Kolkata. Gandhara is the ancient name for a region stretching from Taxila in modern-day Pakistan to Jalalabad in Afghanistan, with its centre in Peshawar. Buddhism travelled to Gandhara during the Kushan period, between 1st and 5th century AD.

The sculptures were first discovered during excavations at Taxila by British archaeologists in the early 20th century, where entire monasteries and shrines were uncovered. The Bodhisattva is a spectacular life-size second century figure from Sikrai. The standing figure with abundant jewellery, hair falling on the shoulders, with a halo, moustache and an urn, establishes the iconography for Bodhisattva. The sculpture shows complex cultural influences in the evolution of Gandhara art.

The smooth polished surface and superior modelling makes it one of the finest Gandhara sculptures of the museum. Not too far from this in the same section is Hariti, a Buddhist goddess, who represents the Buddhist concept that sin should be despised, and not the sinner. This image of Hariti comes from Skarah Dheri in Peshawar district. What makes it valuable is an inscription that runs vertically along the length of her left leg. The inscription is in Kharoshti script with a date 121 in an unspecified era. It is one of the eight dated sculptures of Gandhara art in the world.

Gita Govinda, Pahari miniature by Manaku: Miniatures Galley

A Pahari school painting. (Kamleshwar Singh) A Pahari school painting. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The Pahari School of Painting belongs to the former princely states like Kangra, Guler, Basholi and Mandi, and the museum has one of the best collections of Pahari miniature paintings in the world. In this collection is a work by artist Manaku, a visual interpretation of the Gita Govinda composed in Sanskrit by Jayadeva. This painting is dated 1730 and depicts Krishna and Radha with great tenderness. The verses of Gita Govinda speak eloquently of love between Krishna and Radha, portraying its nuances and complexities. Gita Govinda has been rendered pictorially by many, but the perfection it attained under the Pahari school is unparallel in Indian art.

Guru Nanak, by Sardar Sobha Singh: Contemporary Gallery

Painting of Guru Nanak. (Kamleshwar Singh) Painting of Guru Nanak. (Kamleshwar Singh)

Embedded in the heritage, history and spiritual beliefs of our region, and viewed with great reverence are the paintings of Guru Nanan Dev by Sardar Sobha Singh, with nine here in the museum, donated by Dr M S Randhawa, civil servant and a patron of the arts. The Guru with his half-closed eyes, and in a mystic trance is a painting that reached many Sikh homes in reproductions. Another painted in the late 1950s is Guru Nanak with his hand help up in an aashirwad. Sobha Singh described the works as “Meditations on Guru Nanak”.

