The idea of organising Teej festival is to connect with our roots, says Satti

Punjab Arts Council Chairperson Satinder Satti (in green) celebrates Teej festival held at the Punjab Kala Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express/Sahil Walia)

It is a festival that celebrates the onset of monsoon and the rain gods. As it rained for a short while on Saturday evening, the Punjab Arts Council celebrated ‘Teeyan Teej Diyan’ at the Punjab Kala Bhavan, Sector 16. It was a festive scene with the space all decked up in bright colours of yellow and orange and swings adorned with flowers. As dancers across the state performed, the place was buzzing with creative activity and energy. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, for many young men and women here, the occasion was a chance to connect with the many traditions associated with Teej.

“The idea of organising this festival is to connect to our roots, with villages fast turning into cities we need to look back at our rich past and its so many wonderful facets. This was a festival when girls would go back to their homes and celebrate the season with their families. Our effort was also to bring to the people of Chandigarh, the many folk traditions that have been forgotten and also give performers a platform to showcase their art to a wider audience,” reflected Satinder Satti, chairperson of the Council. As part of the festivities, activities such as painting, mehndi , folk singing and dance competitions were held.

Satti added that these festivals help in the preservation and promotion of our traditional arts and many more events planned for the future.

