‘The highest aim of art is to cultivate your mind’: Interview with Gian Ratna awardee BN Goswamy

BN Goswamy. Jasbir Malhi BN Goswamy. Jasbir Malhi

Recently awarded the Gian Ratna by the Vice-President of India, world-renowned art historian and an authority on miniature art in India, BN Goswamy in an interview to Indian Express talks of the state of art, the need for education on art at the school level, need to give art institutions a new lease of life and more importantly, cultivate one’s mind

Writing, teaching, researching, curating exhibitions, your journey in the world of art is marked by many milestones and path-breaking work on Indian miniature art. You have also been honoured with several awards like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and the more recently Gian Ratna. From the civil services to a world authority on Indian painting, tell us about the creative connects and journey.

It’s a long story, but an interesting one, replete with many explorations, discoveries, joys, constant work, commitment. It wasn’t planned, my foray into art. I did my MA in history, and all that I know about the history of art, I have taught myself. In fact, I am accidental art historian. In 1958, I quit the prestigious civil services after two-and-a-half years. The decision created quite a stir in the family and decided to pursue a career in academics and research. I remember my friends gifting me a book on ‘Kangra Valley Painting’ by MS Randhawa when I was leaving to join the IAS.

The book among other things looked at the religious background of art. I was interested in the social background of Kangra painting for my PhD. As there was no department of art history in India, I asked my professor, a historian at Panjab University, for guidance for my PhD. He was conservative in his approach as a guide, so I asked him to get the views on the topic of research from experts like WG Archer, AL Basham and historian Karl Khandalavala. All three of them wrote back, excited about my topic of research, a quest that continues till date. For my PhD, for three years I was in the field, spending months in villages of Kangra, studying, researching, and searching. I also had a chance to work with Mulk Raj Anand, who first visited Panjab University as Tagore Professor, and later, it was here that I set up the Fine Arts Department.

So what made you choose individual artists and families as your main area of research and work, with reference to ‘Pahari Painting: The Family as the Basis of Style’. Also what was the process and method that led to painstaking reconstruction of Indian painter families, in particular Nainsukh and Manaku, on whom you have written acclaimed individual books as well.

I was invited to teach in Germany at the University of Kiel and the visit opened my eyes, as I saw how art was a part of people’s lives. There were long lines outside museums, exhibitions were followed by discussions and dialogues on art, a sharp contrast to the scene in India. Then I travelled to London, where at the Victoria and Albert Museum, I met WG Archer, who was very warm and welcoming and while talking about my topic of research remarked, ‘If only we knew something about those artists.’

This remark set me on a path for myself, to find more about these ‘anonymous’ artists from the painter families of the hills. Except for a few names we had nothing. So, I travelled across the Kangra hills and learnt the Takri Pahari script. The search led me to the pandas of Kurukshetra, Haridwar, Varanasi, and I learnt to read the system of these records, spending hours on the ghats, looking through thick registers in search of a family tree of these painters, and also studying land records. And then one day, as the sun was setting, in Pihowa, I saw a record, an entry made by the chiteras of the village of Samloti in Kangra, which gave me a description of painter. And then over a period of time, I had a census of names.

I developed a paradigm, how to look and painstakingly reconstruct family lineages and styles by co-relating the inscriptions on the miniatures and these pilgrim and land records. Subsequently, I worked on differentiating between paintings created in family workshops of Rajput and Pahari courts, with artists worked at home, along with other members of the family and those produced in the Mughal workshops, with artists working under a master. Like music has gharanas, I began focusing on family styles, looking in detail for the technique, narratives, composition. My essay, ‘Pahari Painting: The family as the basis of style’, published in Marg focused on how families of painters shared a common style, and it wasn’t appropriate to categorise miniatures according to the courts that commissioned them, be it Kangra, Guler, Chamba. My book, The Spirit of Indian Painting features 101 miniature masterpieces painted between 1100 and 1900, while ‘Wonder of the Age, Master Painters of India, 1100-1900’, an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York showcased a new dimension of Indian art to the world.

With more than 26 books to your credit, what drives you and as a teacher? What is your advice for young people in the field?

I used my training as a historian and my intuition to follow the path I had chosen. I taught myself the Pahari script so I could get a rounded view of the work I was doing. As a researcher, teacher, you have to go into field, read, study, interact with people, learn new languages, understand your roots. What’s most important is to have a richness of mind.

What about the state of the art institutions of the country and the importance of art education in schools? Who cares about art?

The government has minimal interest, no heart or care for art. We know how to build, but not keep or maintain. Institution after institution is beginning to suffer and is allowed to languish, for lack of genuine interest. In our own Museum here in Chandigarh, we need to add to the collection and reach out to more people with creative ideas. There is a lack of commitment, richness of the mind has stopped mattering, the core of your being, no matter what the field. The highest aim of art is to cultivate your mind. But at the same time, it is heartening to see artists becoming a part of people’s lives. What we require is discernment, to understand genuine from non-genuine and not merely look at art as an investment. Sadly, the study of art in schools is mere tokenism, with teachers not trained to give students a perspective on art, with hardly any book on art for children. We need to develop curiosity, expand their minds and communicate something of value to build a generation which is sensitive to art.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App