The Black Prince releases: Weekend may see packed houses

At a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday after The Black Prince was released. (Express Gurmeet Singh) At a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday after The Black Prince was released. (Express Gurmeet Singh)

History comes alive on screen as the much-awaited Hollywood film, The Black Prince, released on Friday. Written and directed by Punjabi origin filmmaker Kavi Raz of KR Films and Studios, Los Angeles, The Black Prince is the story of the last king of Punjab, Maharaja Duleep Singh, son of the mighty Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was placed on the throne at five, but taken to England by the British, never to return home. Maharaja Duleep Singh grew up under the patronage of Queen Victoria, converting to Christianity and then uniting with his mother after 13 years, which made him connect with his roots all over again, a life that ended in tragedy, as he died alone in Paris at the age of 55.

The film, being appreciated in the international festival circuit, promises to bring back a part of history that many have forgotten, one that is based on facts and documented incidents. Although the film took off to a slow start on its opening day in Chandigarh, many who went for the first show believe the weekend would see a packed house as the film is a great effort. Renowned Punjabi singer and artiste Satinder Sartaaj plays Maharaja Duleep Singh and veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays Maharani Jinda in the movie, performances of whom are being critically acclaimed.

“It’s a tragic story that speaks proudly about the forgotten culture and traditions of Sikhs and it really touches your heart and the film is such a refreshing change from the usual films we see, though at times you do feel a bit lost, as to where it is headed,” said Prachi Nanda, after watching the film.

Aruj Jain, a student, decided to catch the first show of the movie and was completely moved by the performance of Sartaaj. “He looks like Maharaja Duleep Singh and has beautifully portrayed the emotions of the character with so many facets and contrasting feelings. This is one of those movies where the material behind a film was even more interesting than the film itself. The movie was put together with passion and the extensive research done was evident in every scene of the movie, making it so real. I feel every Punjabi will connect with the film and it will bring many closer to our history and heritage and what’s more, make us reflect on our past.”

For Stuti Garg, a movie and history buff, the film was a special treat. “The movie very meticulously explores the historic story and brings forth the forgotten heroes of Independence and presents it in the finest form, a sheer pleasure for people like me.”

