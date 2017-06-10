Termination of contract with jaypee Group: Civic body panel meets DC, hands over related documents

The garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. Express The garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. Express

A committee constituted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to get the land vacated from the Jaypee Group running the Dadumajra garbage processing plant met Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi on Friday.

The committee members included the senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor, BJP councillors Arun Sood, Davesh Moudgil, Raj Bala Malik, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla and others.

The committee members submitted all the related documents to the case, the agreement with Jaypee Group and the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to the DC.

The Jaypee Group, a cement company, had earlier agreed to run the Dadumajra garbage processing plant and also set up a compost unit within three months .

Though the municipal officials almost had agreed to the Jaypee Group’s proposal, the councillors, ina special municipal corporation meeting on Thursday, rejected the move and said they would go ahead with termination of the contract.

The draft MoU was prepared by the municipal officials, according to which the compost plant will process wet waste of 200-250 metric tonnes per day which would be supplied by the municipal corporation at the site for free. In return, the company would get exclusive rights of getting the sale proceeds of the compost produced and would also be entitled for a subsidy of Rs 1500 per tonne or the rate finalised by the Union government from time to time. The civic body was to give 80 per cent of the capital expenditure to set up the plant as interest-free loan to JP Associates.

Since Mayor Asha Jaswal was not available, the committee on Friday decided to meet the deputy commissioner again after seeking legal opinion.

As the case is in the court, the municipal corporation constituted a committee comprising councillors, officers and law officers to get the land vacated from the Jaypee Group keeping in mind the legalities.

After the Thursday’s meeting, the councillors met UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to convey the decision. Badnore gave a go-ahead to the councillors on the decision to terminate the contract with Jaypee Group in public interest.

The councillors were of the opinion that the Jaypee Group had defaulted crores to the banks and even sold their properties in Himachal Pradesh and therefore, the company should not be allowed to run the garbage processing plant or set up a compost unit.

BJP councillor Arun Sood said they should shunt the Jaypee Group right away and take possession of the MC land in public interest.

