Tension in Chandigarh slum over graffiti

Tension gripped a slum in the industrial area here on Saturday after locals noticed the words “Pakistani block” written on the wall of the house of a Muslim. Police have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

As news about the graffiti spread on Saturday, local leaders of various political groups reached the spot. The owner of the house, Islam ud Din, said he did not notice the writing until people started gathering outside his own in the morning.

“We do not want to take a chance. Our men are deployed in the area to keep vigil,” said a police official. “It doesn’t appear to have been written recently on the wall.” Station House Officer of Industrial Area police station Davinder Singh told The Sunday Express that a case has been registered in the matter.

