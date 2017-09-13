Tennis player Prinkle Singh advances to quarterfinals

CHART trainee Krishan Hooda created a huge upset in the tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over second seed Sarthak Suden to move into the boys’ U-18 quarter-finals. CHART trainee Krishan Hooda created a huge upset in the tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over second seed Sarthak Suden to move into the boys’ U-18 quarter-finals.

Top seed Prinkle Singh continued her fine form and scored an easy 6-3. 6-2 win over Himadri Kashyap to sail into the quarter-finals in the girls’ U-18 singles category in the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament being played at CLTA Courts, Sector 10.

Singh started the match on a winning note as she claimed the opening set 6-3 before claiming the second set 6-2 to enter the quarter-finals. In another match in the same category, CHART trainee Simran Pritam created an upset with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over fifth seed Harleen Kaur. Kaur won the opening set 6-2 before Pritam made a comeback in the match by winning the second set 6-2. Pritam claimed the third set 6-3 to make her entry into the quarter-finals.

In the girls’ U-14 singles category, top seed Kumar Sudipta Senthil made her way to an easy 6-0, 6-0 win over Pavitra Parikh to enter the quarter-finals. Senthil blanked Parikh 6-0 in the opening set before winning the second set with an identical margin.

CHART trainee Krishan Hooda created a huge upset in the tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over second seed Sarthak Suden to move into the boys’ U-18 quarter-finals.

It was a superlative performance from Hooda, who had scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over Vijayant Dalal in the opening round. Playing against Suden, Hooda started the match with confidence. But Suden claimed the first set 6-4 with some hard hitting in the set. Down by one set, Hooda regrouped his energies and made a comeback in the match. Playing with control, the CHART trainee pocketed the second set 6-1 to equalise in the match before winning the third and final set with an identical margin to march into the quarter-finals.

Top seed Calvin Golmei of CLTA too maintained his supremacy in the pre-quarterfinals as he ended the challenge of Sarvesh Maria with a resounding 6-1, 6-3 win.

Golmei dominated the proceedings in the opening set as she claimed the set 6-1 before winning the second and final set 6-3 to seal his spot in the quarter-finals. In another match of the day, fourth seed Shahikant Rajput prevailed over Anmol Jain with a 6-4, 6-3 win. Rajput won the opening set 6-4 before grabbing the second set 6-3 to sail into the quarter-finals.

It was joy for seventh seed Naresh Badgujar as he eked out a 6-2, 7-5 win over Deepinder Singh Grewal. Badgujar made things look easier in the opening set as he claimed the set 6-2. The second set saw Grewal giving a tough fight as both the players matches each other. Badgujar claimed the second and final set 7-5 to complete the win.

