Ten-year-old raped: 4 doctors, head of medical board record their statements in court

Four doctors, including head of the medical board team which examined the 10-year-old rape victim, were called to record their statements in a court during the trial proceedings on Tuesday. The doctors included, Dr Satyam, who took the medical of the accused, Dr Alka Sehgal, a gynecologist at Government Medical College and Hospital Sector-32, Dr Harish Dasari who was the head of the medical board team, and Dr Paramjeet Kaur who took the DNA samples of the victim and accused. Among the four doctors, statement of Dr Alka was not recorded while rest three doctors gave their statements and supported the prosecution theory.

Apart from them, constable Sanjay who has been part of the police investigation team also recorded his statement. The court has summoned two more doctors for recording their statements on Wednesday. According to reports, there were around seven members in the doctor panel team who examined the rape victim girl.

The victim and her mother have also already recorded their statements and the victim has also identified the accused Kul Bahadur via video conferencing during the trial. The victim had given birth to a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused is presently lodged in a jail.

