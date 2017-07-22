Ten Kanwarias injured in clash in Haryana village

Some of the injured Kanwarias Friday. Some of the injured Kanwarias Friday.

As many as 10 Kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) received injuries when villagers of Rohtak district attacked them following a dispute. Two of the vehicles of the Kanwarias were also damaged in the clash which took place at village Nayabans of Rohtak district. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical and he has been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

The incident took place after a dispute between the Kanwarias of two villages; Nayabans and Akheri. SHO of Sampla Police Station Parveen Kumar said an FIR had been lodged against 15-20 unidentified villagers. “The kanwarias, except two, have received minor injuries. We trying to identify the suspects,” he said.

