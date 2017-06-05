Temperature touches 45 degrees, highest so far this season

Representative Image Representative Image

A heatwave swept Chandigarh on Sunday, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 45 degrees Celsius, the highest this season. The heatwave is likely to continue for the next 48 hours. As per the Meteorological Department, there would be some relief after that with rain and thundershowers expected.

It was three years ago in 2014 that the maximum temperature in the city in the month of June touched 45 degrees Celsius. In 2015, the highest maximum temperature in June was 41.4 degrees Celsius and in 2016 it was 43.5 degrees Celsius. The highest-ever temperature in the month of June was 45.6 degrees on June 8, 1995, and on June 1, 2012.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 45 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded as 28.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Director, Meteorological Department, Surender Paul said, “The temperature is going to remain the same tomorrow as well. However, after June 5, the city will witness thunderstorm and drizzle of rain that will be caused due to peripheral disturbances. It would bring the temperature below 40 degrees.”

“Moisture feeds from winds coming from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are the reason for this rains. It will lead to rain spells and fast wind storms in the month of June,” he said.

