Temperature settles above normal across Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday continued unabated even as the minimum temperature hovered above normal levels in the region. Hisar was coldest place in the plains of Punjab and Haryana with a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the MeT office said.

While the minimum at Ludhiana was 8.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, Chandigarh settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above normal. Among other places, Ambala and Amritsar had a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, three and two notches respectively above normal.

Karnal in Haryana settled at a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, which was one notch below normal. Besides, many parts of the region were covered by thick fog in the morning adversely affecting air, rail and road traffic. The MeT forecast partly cloudy sky with light rains at some places in the region during the next 48 hours.