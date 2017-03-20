Tele-evidence facility at PGI wins order of merit

The ‘tele-evidence facility’ initiative of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been adjudged among the ‘Top 50 Health Projects in India for the year 2017’ at the 47th Skoch Summit that concluded in New Delhi on Saturday. “This is the second consecutive “Skoch Order of Merit” award won by the institute. Last year, the institute was conferred these awards for promotion of eye donation and for developing a software to help optimise the average length of stay of patients in PGI,” a PGI statement said.

Prof. (Dr) A K Gupta, MS, HoD, department of hospital administration, PGIMER, said PGI is the first institution in the country to start a tele-evidence facility at the institutional level.

“Since its inception in November 2015, around 2,200 evidences have been given through tele-evidence. This saved precious manpower days of the doctors which were then utilised in patient care. Use of eco-friendly technology of tele-evidence has helped PGIMER save around Rs 3 crore and some 75 metric tonnes in carbon footprints,” he said.

“Recording evidence through video conference has proved immensely beneficial for patients as well as doctors. Considering the huge benefits, the government of India has now decided to make this available pan-India as part of its Digital India initiative.”

