Tela attack in wheat crop noticed in parts of Punjab

Authorities in Punjab have advised farmers to take measures to protect their wheat crop against the attack by Aphid, called Tela in local parlance, which has been notices in several districts of the state. Farmers in Kapurthala, Pathankot Amritsar, Jalandhar and other districts have reported the Tela attack, especially in fields close to mustard crop as yellow colour attracts the insect.

Agricultural experts say farmers should use pesticides spray only if there are more than 5-7 Aphids per ear head of wheat crop. Tela usually attacks crop during rising temperature.

Dr Amrik Singh, Block Development Officer at Pathankot, said there had been forecast for rain in the next three days, which could cause the pest to die and be washed from the crop.

He said there were also several natural enemies of this insect in the fields which could kill them. In Kapurthala, chief agriculture officer Dr Rawel Singh Aulakh said tela had been noticed in the district. Earlier, the yellow rust attack was noticed in wheat fields in parts of Pathankot and Ropar districts.

