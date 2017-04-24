Teji Baba was in business of supplying illegal arms to gangster, says Patiala SSP

Tejinder Singh alias Teji Baba Tejinder Singh alias Teji Baba

TEJINDER SINGH alias Teji Baba alias Babla was supplying arms to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he was named in a case registered against one of Bishnoi’s accomplices who was arrested by Patiala police on April 18, police said. Teji, who died during a police raid at his home on Sunday afternoon, was also wanted by Fatehgarh Churian police in Gurdaspur district.

Disclosing this, Patiala SSP S Bhupati said that his team raided Teji’s flat after a gangster, Sandeep, told the police that Teji supplied him an illegal weapon, a .315 pistol which was used by Sandeep in a crime. The SSP also told Chandigarh Newsline that during their probe, the police came to know that Teji was in possession of more illegal weapons, so they raided his place.

The SSP said that Teji was booked at Ramdas police station falling in Fatehgarh sub-division on August 25, 2008, under sections 382 (planning to commit robbery with an intent to kill) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Teji was among the four persons Rajbir Singh, Parminder Singh alias Pintu and Dinesh Kumar. The police also recovered Rs 1,000 and some swords from the accused.

“We came to know that Teji Baba was in the business of supplying illegal arms to various gangsters in the state. He was also named in the FIR at Patiala but his whereabouts were not known to us. Gangster Sandeep told us about his location, following which our team raided his place,” the SSP claimed.

The SSP said that Teji was wanted by Amritsar police in an arms case. The SSP added that Teji was evading arrest in the past too and he was staying in a rented accommodation and his father and mother also came to meet him on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now