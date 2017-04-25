Teji Baba death case: Police seek forensic expert view

Family members of Teji Baba in Mohali Monday. Jasbir Malhi Family members of Teji Baba in Mohali Monday. Jasbir Malhi

A DAY after the death of Tejinder Pal Singh alias Teji Baba alias Babla who fell from the eighth floor of his rented flat in a housing society in Sector 105, the district police have sought the opinion of forensic experts to know whether Teji himself jumped or he was pushed by four men who came to his house as was alleged by his family.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he had written to the forensic department to submit a report after verifying the spot. A forensic team visited the spot on Monday and collected samples from the room where Teji locked himself.

“We have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. If his family has anything to say, they can meet me anytime,” the SSP said.

The family members reiterated that Teji was pushed from the balcony by the four men who came to their house on Sunday afternoon. While narrating what happened on Sunday, Teji’s mother Kamlesh Kaur said that she opened the door when the four persons pressed the doorbell and told her that they knew Teji and wanted to meet him.

“After they started abusing my son, he locked himself in the room. The next thing I came to know was his body was lying on the floor in the society compound. They had also beaten him up,” she alleged.

Kaur alleged that Teji was given a clean chit in the cases registered against him and they were not aware of the new case which was registered by Patiala police on April 18.

She said Teji left his native place in Fatehgarh Churian town around 10 years ago. He lived in Sector 46 for around five years and ran a shop of body supplements. After that, he shifted to Mohali in December last year.

Teji’s uncle Harbhajan Singh, who belongs to Amritsar, said that they would lodge a complaint after cremating the body and also approach the higher authorities. He added that Teji was innocent and was framed in wrong cases by the police.

Teji’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Monday, following which his family took it to his native place in Fatehgarh Churian where the cremation will take place on Wednesday.

