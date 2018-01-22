TEDx Chandigarh: Determination to never compromise with my career helped me reach the top, says former SBI chief

Arundhati Bhattacharya at the event. (Express photo) Arundhati Bhattacharya at the event. (Express photo)

Addressing a gathering during the second edition of TedxChandigarh held at Indradhanush auditorium in Panchkula Sunday, former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that her committment to her work and determination to succeed empowered her in her journey with India’s biggest national bank.

“Women have a lot of potential. However, they are always faced with a task of striking balance between work and family responsibilities and have to be best in both. I too have faced many challenges, but the only thing that empowered me to reach the top was the determination to never compromise with my career,” Bhattacharya, who retired last September said.

TED which stands for Technology Entertainment and Design is a nonprofit which was founded in 1984. It aims to spread ideas through talks by people drawn from all walks of life who have made a mark.”

Bhattacharya also referred to the importance of teamwork, and learning continuously on the job. “To succeed one requires a strategy and a good team that can be relied on. And as a good leader, you should never put square pegs in a round hole which means that you need to play to the strength of your team. Success is a guarantee through this mantra because your team picks up the slack in case you mess up without skipping a beat. Another important thing to keep in mind is that you need to be accessible, grounded and you absolutely have to learn to laugh at yourself for a positive life. Always remember that the capacity to learn is a gift, the ability to learn is a skill but the willingness to learn is a choice. So be a learner and love what you do because it is passion which gets you where you need to be eventually.”

Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali products, was the other big draw at the TED event, whose theme this year was, “Remember the Past, Embrace Our Present and Build the Future.”

“The future of our nation and the whole world lies in the hands of the youth. It is very important that they have a constructive thought process and a positive mentality to grow in the right direction. For this to happen we, the society need to give them an atmosphere which inspires innovation and the desire to learn and seek knowledge,” Balkrishna said. Claiming that Patanjali was not created with the intention of beating the competition, he said, “It was created to promote yoga, Ayurveda and a healthy lifestyle altogether in our country”.

Balkrishna said there was a misconception that for a product to be successful in a market, actors and models are required to become its “brand ambassadors”. He said Patanjali had shown that a company can hit the top without any such measures.

Pritika Mehta, curator and first ever license holder for TEDxChandigarh, said the even was “ä great experience”and described the atmosphere at the stadium as “simply electric”.

Others present at the event included India’s youngest female dhol player Jahan Geet, Somveer and Jaspal Anand, founders of Pindfresh, a hydroponic-based green company that offers solutions for growing pesticide-free food, Jessi Kaur, Fine Arts Commissioner, Cupertino (California), An American entrepreneur, Eric Mcafee, Dr. Urvashi Sahni, founder of Study Hall Education Foundation, Maninder Singh, traveller and foreign policy enthusiast and Shubhi Sachan who is a sustainable materials researcher and designer.

